Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 473,006 Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its stake in Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,006 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $76,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 35,338 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 25,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Akbar Mohamed purchased 152,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,081.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Paul S. Mathews sold 9,500 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $50,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,377.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Akbar Mohamed bought 152,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,054,954.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 236,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,081.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,580 shares of company stock worth $137,382 in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOVA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,243,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,735,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.51. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $24.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $194.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.09 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

