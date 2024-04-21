Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 90,853 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,721 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 90,853 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Comcast were worth $55,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Lipe & Dalton purchased a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CMCSA. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Redburn Atlantic cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.74.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $36.38 and a 52-week high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.71. The stock has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $31.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.41 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

