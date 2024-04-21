Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,425,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned approximately 3.08% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $94,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HASI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,411.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 150,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 140,744 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 207,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after acquiring an additional 35,920 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,904,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,577 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 11.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 921,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,541,000 after purchasing an additional 96,075 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HASI traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 839,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 783,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 19.42 and a current ratio of 19.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.82. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.22 and a twelve month high of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.88.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 123.88%.

Several brokerages have commented on HASI. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.89.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

