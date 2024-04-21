Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 502,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,741 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,188,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,801,000 after purchasing an additional 765,898 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Hasbro by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 606,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,949,000 after acquiring an additional 116,897 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Hasbro by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in Hasbro during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $55.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,486,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,171. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -5.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.66 and a 1 year high of $73.57.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a positive return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. Hasbro’s payout ratio is -26.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

