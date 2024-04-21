HC Wainwright Increases Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Price Target to $8.00

Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Connect Biopharma’s FY2024 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Connect Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNTB opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Connect Biopharma has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $2.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27.

Get Connect Biopharma alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Connect Biopharma

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNTB. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth $2,432,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Connect Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth $357,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 5,552.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 103,324 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,236,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 92,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Connect Biopharma by 1,312.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 78,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 72,987 shares during the last quarter. 58.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Connect Biopharma

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies to treat T cell-driven inflammatory diseases. The company is building a pipeline of small molecules and antibodies using functional T cell assays to screen and discover potent product candidates against validated immune targets.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.