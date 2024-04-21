Head-To-Head Analysis: Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH) versus TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Astrana Health and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astrana Health 4.49% 11.52% 6.67% TSS 0.13% 2.50% 0.21%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astrana Health and TSS’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astrana Health $1.39 billion 1.49 $60.72 million $1.32 28.20 TSS $54.40 million 0.30 $70,000.00 ($0.01) -71.90

Analyst Ratings

Astrana Health has higher revenue and earnings than TSS. TSS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Astrana Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Astrana Health and TSS, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astrana Health 0 1 1 0 2.50 TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astrana Health currently has a consensus price target of $47.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.28%. Given Astrana Health’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Astrana Health is more favorable than TSS.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

52.8% of Astrana Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.5% of Astrana Health shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.6% of TSS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Astrana Health has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 0.57, indicating that its stock price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Astrana Health beats TSS on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astrana Health

Astrana Health, Inc., Inc., a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients. It offers care coordination services to patients, families, primary care physicians, specialists, acute care hospitals, alternative sites of inpatient care, physician groups, and health plans. The company's physician network consists of primary care physicians, specialist physicians and extenders, and hospitalists. It serves patients, primarily covered by private or public insurance, such as Medicare, Medicaid, and health maintenance organization plans; and non-insured patients. The company was formerly known as Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Astrana Health, Inc. in February 2024. Astrana Health, Inc. was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides comprehensive services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, and mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

