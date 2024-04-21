Head to Head Analysis: ImmunityBio (IBRX) vs. Its Competitors

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) is one of 477 publicly-traded companies in the “Biotechnology” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare ImmunityBio to related companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares ImmunityBio and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get ImmunityBio alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ImmunityBio -93,761.41% N/A -114.56% ImmunityBio Competitors -9,800.80% -120.48% -25.38%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ImmunityBio and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ImmunityBio $620,000.00 -$583.20 million -4.54 ImmunityBio Competitors $194.60 million -$8.79 million -72.83

Analyst Ratings

ImmunityBio’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than ImmunityBio. ImmunityBio is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for ImmunityBio and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ImmunityBio 0 1 0 0 2.00 ImmunityBio Competitors 730 2556 6525 76 2.60

ImmunityBio presently has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.12%. As a group, “Biotechnology” companies have a potential upside of 128.59%. Given ImmunityBio’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ImmunityBio has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility and Risk

ImmunityBio has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ImmunityBio’s peers have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

8.6% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by institutional investors. 83.4% of ImmunityBio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.2% of shares of all “Biotechnology” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ImmunityBio peers beat ImmunityBio on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ImmunityBio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing next-generation immuno- and cellular therapies for cancer and infectious diseases in the United States and Europe. The company offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion protein N-803, vaccine delivery technologies, and natural killer cell therapies. Its lead biologic commercial product candidate is Anktiva, an IL-15 superagonist antibody-cytokine fusion protein for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer with carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease. The company also develops other therapeutic agents for the treatment of liquid and solid tumors, including bladder, lung, colorectal, and ovarian cancers, as well as glioblastoma multiforme, acute myeloid leukemia, and human immunodeficiency virus. It has collaboration agreements with National Cancer Institute and Amyris, Inc.; and license agreements with LadRx Corporation, GlobeImmune, Inc., Access to Advanced Health Institute, 3M Innovative Properties Company, Sanford Health, Shenzhen Beike Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunityBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunityBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.