Head-To-Head Comparison: GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI) & Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL)

GAMCO Investors (NYSE:GAMI – Get Free Report) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get GAMCO Investors alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GAMCO Investors 25.53% 36.38% 24.60% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GAMCO Investors and Lion Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GAMCO Investors $235.87 million 2.27 $60.21 million $2.38 9.10 Lion Group $27.06 million 0.05 -$31.56 million N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

GAMCO Investors has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

3.3% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lion Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.2% of GAMCO Investors shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GAMCO Investors has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for GAMCO Investors and Lion Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GAMCO Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

GAMCO Investors beats Lion Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GAMCO Investors

(Get Free Report)

GAMCO Investors, Inc. is a publicly owned holding investment manager. The firm also provides wealth management, investment advisory, institutional research, brokerage, dealer, underwriting, and distribution services to its clients. It provides its services to individuals including high net worth individuals, corporate pension and profit-sharing plans, foundations, endowments, jointly trust plans, municipalities, and investment companies. The firm, through its subsidiaries, manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. It also launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. Through its subsidiaries the firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The firm employs fundamental analysis with a focus on bottom-up stock picking approach to create its portfolios. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. The firm was founded in 1976 and is based in Rye, New York with additional offices in Greenwich, Connecticut; Bannockburn, Illinois; and Tokyo, Japan. GAMCO Investors, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Ggcp Holdings Llc.

About Lion Group

(Get Free Report)

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform for corporate clients, individual traders, and retail investors. Its trading platform offers a range of products and services comprising contracts for difference trading, insurance brokerage, futures and securities brokerage, total return swap trading, and asset management services. The company's trading platform allows users to trade various futures products on futures exchanges worldwide, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, Singapore Exchange, the Hong Kong Futures Exchange, and Eurex Exchange; stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, Nasdaq and Hong Kong Stock Exchange; and the People's Republic of China stocks listed on the Shanghai Stock Exchange and Shenzhen Stock Exchange that are eligible for the Shanghai-Hong Kong Stock Connect and Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect programs. It also creates, mints, and sells the MetaWords NFTs; and operates Lion NFT platform for buying and selling the MetaWords NFTs. The company has a strategic partnership with Dawa Future Graphic Technology Co., Ltd. to develop its Lion World Metaverse project. Lion Group Holding Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.