Head-To-Head Contrast: Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY) vs. PSQ (NYSE:PSQH)

Naspers (OTCMKTS:NPSNY – Get Free Report) and PSQ (NYSE:PSQH – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Naspers and PSQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Naspers alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Naspers N/A N/A N/A PSQ N/A N/A -34.27%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Naspers and PSQ, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Naspers 0 0 2 0 3.00 PSQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

Risk & Volatility

PSQ has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.28%. Given PSQ’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PSQ is more favorable than Naspers.

Naspers has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PSQ has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Naspers shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of PSQ shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Naspers shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.8% of PSQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Naspers and PSQ’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Naspers $6.78 billion 4.66 $4.33 billion N/A N/A PSQ $5.69 million 19.55 -$53.33 million N/A N/A

Naspers has higher revenue and earnings than PSQ.

About Naspers

(Get Free Report)

Naspers Limited operates in the consumer internet industry in Africa, Asia, Europe, Latin America, North America. The company operates through Classifieds, Food Delivery, Payments and Fintech, Etail, Edtech, Social and Internet Platforms, Media24, and Other Ecommerce segments. It holds investments in classifieds, food delivery, payments and fintech, education, health, and ecommerce, as well as ventures, and social and internet platforms. The company also prints, publishes, and distributes newspapers, magazines, and books, as well as provides ecommerce and media logistics services. Naspers Limited was incorporated in 1915 and is headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa.

About PSQ

(Get Free Report)

PSQ Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates an online marketplace through advertising and eCommerce in the United States. It operates through two segments, Marketplace and Brands segments. The PSQ platform is accessible through its mobile application and website. The company also sells diapers and wipes to mothers online under the EveryLife brand name. PSQ Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Naspers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naspers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.