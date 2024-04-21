Hedera (HBAR) Price Up 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Hedera has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion and approximately $49.81 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0890 or 0.00000137 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 13.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.17 or 0.00057421 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00023453 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00009623 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00013521 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003764 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00006235 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,741,578,541 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,741,578,541.3818 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.0896008 USD and is up 10.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 252 active market(s) with $40,223,507.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

