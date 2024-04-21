Heritage Investment Group Inc. Acquires 5,225 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 110,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Heritage Investment Group Inc. owned about 0.37% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DFSD. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 228,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,761,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,000 after buying an additional 33,970 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 8.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 11,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFSD traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,537,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,301. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $46.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.81. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

