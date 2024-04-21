Heritage Investment Group Inc. Buys New Shares in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,373,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,067,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 75,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,573,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFIV traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,440,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,780. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.98. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $37.42.

Dimensional International Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

