Heritage Investment Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 2.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after buying an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,523 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,473,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,270,977,000 after buying an additional 76,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,422,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,077,491,000 after purchasing an additional 372,791 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,812,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

