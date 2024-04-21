Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $209,000 Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,166,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,761,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244,995 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,236,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,059,834,000 after purchasing an additional 368,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,705,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,828,537,000 after buying an additional 569,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $160.00. 7,734,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,934,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.38. The company has a market cap of $297.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.75.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.75.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

