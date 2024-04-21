Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $29.21 Million Stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,038 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF were worth $29,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 606.6% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAS traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.98. The company had a trading volume of 251,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,851. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $48.66 and a 1-year high of $62.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

