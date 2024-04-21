Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 993,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,747,000 after purchasing an additional 370,122 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $405,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 12,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PepsiCo stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,636,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,502,704. The company has a market cap of $239.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.45. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.83 and a 52-week high of $196.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.02%.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

