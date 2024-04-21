Heritage Investment Group Inc. Has $657,000 Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $155.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,495,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,443,925. The company has a market capitalization of $111.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.67 and a 200-day moving average of $148.79.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

