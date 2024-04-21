Heritage Investment Group Inc. Invests $205,000 in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WING. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Wingstop during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wingstop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Wingstop during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 39.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 277 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total transaction of $961,888.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,120,605. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wingstop Price Performance

Shares of WING stock traded down $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $347.37. The company had a trading volume of 626,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,486. The company has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of 147.82, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $275.00. Wingstop Inc. has a one year low of $150.08 and a one year high of $379.00.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $127.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on WING. Wedbush upped their price target on Wingstop from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Wingstop from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.83.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

