Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 800 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FDX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 123.3% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 134 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at FedEx
In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,507.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Guy M. Erwin II sold 2,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.11, for a total value of $794,763.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 486 shares in the company, valued at $140,507.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.19, for a total transaction of $102,373.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,147 shares in the company, valued at $3,223,600.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
FedEx Stock Performance
FDX traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $266.99. 1,894,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,131,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $259.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $213.80 and a 1 year high of $291.27.
FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
FedEx Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.07%.
About FedEx
FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.
