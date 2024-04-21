Heritage Investment Group Inc. Purchases New Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. bought a new position in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Veralto during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Veralto alerts:

Veralto Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE VLTO traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $88.89. The company had a trading volume of 5,196,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,998. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $92.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

View Our Latest Report on Veralto

Insider Transactions at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.