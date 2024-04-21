Heritage Investment Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Shares of LLY stock traded down $19.64 on Friday, hitting $726.31. The company had a trading volume of 3,505,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,924. The firm has a market cap of $690.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $369.76 and a twelve month high of $800.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $763.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $660.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $815.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Erste Group Bank raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $728.05.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

