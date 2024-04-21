Heritage Investment Group Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Heritage Investment Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 113,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,684,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,307,000 after buying an additional 2,682,186 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,161,000 after purchasing an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $10,756,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 95,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,463,000 after purchasing an additional 45,102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,389. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.59 and a fifty-two week high of $244.72. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.85 and a 200-day moving average of $217.33.

About Vanguard Industrials ETF

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.