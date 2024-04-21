Hermez Network Price Hits $4.10 on Top Exchanges (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. Over the last week, Hermez Network has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Hermez Network has a market cap of $149.66 million and approximately $18,747.92 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hermez Network token can currently be bought for $4.10 or 0.00006315 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network is a token. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hermez Network is hermez.io. The official message board for Hermez Network is blog.hermez.io.

Hermez Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.11243835 USD and is up 0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,515.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

