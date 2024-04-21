Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) PT Lowered to $86.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hexcel from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day moving average of $69.55. Hexcel has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $79.08.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $457.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.01 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.39%.

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $62,294.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $322,335.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,074.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hexcel in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Hexcel by 100.0% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Hexcel by 68.1% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 442 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in Hexcel in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

