HI Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (HI)

HI (HI) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 21st. One HI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HI has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. HI has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $158,177.73 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009430 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00011639 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001509 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64,945.26 or 0.99964822 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00010842 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009367 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000058 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About HI

HI (HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 5,352,569,823.932 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00054138 USD and is up 5.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $170,320.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

