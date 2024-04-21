HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $127.64

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 127.64 ($1.59) and traded as low as GBX 122.60 ($1.53). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 123.20 ($1.53), with a volume of 2,687,131 shares traded.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,232.00 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 127.64.

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,000.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile

In related news, insider Michael Bane acquired 24,100 shares of HICL Infrastructure stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.56) per share, with a total value of £30,125 ($37,501.56). 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

