Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

Shares of HIFS opened at $170.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.50. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 52-week low of $147.01 and a 52-week high of $230.77.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The savings and loans company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 2.73%. The business had revenue of $15.33 million during the quarter.

Hingham Institution for Savings Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hingham Institution for Savings

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.34%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 151 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 97.6% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 533.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 393 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 1,060.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

