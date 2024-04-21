Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) CEO Sells $46,250.00 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Free Report) CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $46,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 304,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,265,871. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Marita Zuraitis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 8th, Marita Zuraitis sold 2,700 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $99,900.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Marita Zuraitis sold 50,098 shares of Horace Mann Educators stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $1,858,134.82.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

HMN stock opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 1 year low of $27.81 and a 1 year high of $38.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.01.

Horace Mann Educators Increases Dividend

Horace Mann Educators ( NYSE:HMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $402.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $394.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Horace Mann Educators’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Horace Mann Educators from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Horace Mann Educators from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after buying an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after buying an additional 34,629 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 43.7% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,083,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $119,983,000 after buying an additional 1,241,193 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,578,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,001,000 after buying an additional 303,501 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Horace Mann Educators by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,756,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,822,000 after buying an additional 186,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. The company operates through Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits segments. Its Property & Casualty segment offers insurance products, including private passenger auto insurance, residential home insurance, and personal umbrella insurance; and provides auto coverages including liability and collision, and property coverage for homeowners and renters.

