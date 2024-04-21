Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) PT Raised to C$13.00 at CIBC

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HBM. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$11.25 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$8.50 to C$12.25 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$10.48.

TSE HBM opened at C$10.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$8.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.47. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of C$5.46 and a 12 month high of C$11.05.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$710.46 million. Hudbay Minerals had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 3.68%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.681388 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. In related news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total transaction of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

