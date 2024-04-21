Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Acquires 139,605 Shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Digital Co. (NASDAQ:APLD – Free Report) by 154.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,605 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC owned 0.19% of Applied Digital worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in Applied Digital by 127.9% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 124,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 70,001 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 43,540 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Applied Digital during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Applied Digital by 415.4% during the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 4,168,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of Applied Digital from $19.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Virginia Moore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $142,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,506.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Applied Digital Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:APLD opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day moving average is $5.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Applied Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $11.62.

Applied Digital Profile

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

