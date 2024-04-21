Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 100 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,372 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Stephenson & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,060 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Heirloom Wealth Management lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 10,500 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $5,528,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $591.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.6 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $501.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $515.17. The company has a market cap of $462.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.63 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.26 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 45.97%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

