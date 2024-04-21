Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 152 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTWO. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 512,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,757,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 41,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,396,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

Insider Activity at Take-Two Interactive Software

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 90,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.54, for a total value of $13,495,007.54. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 87,286 shares in the company, valued at $12,965,462.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total value of $40,487.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 63,645 shares in the company, valued at $9,910,799.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $140.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average is $152.18. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.57 and a 1-year high of $171.59.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 26.90%. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Take-Two Interactive Software



Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

