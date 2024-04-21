Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 77,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,705,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,386,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189,896 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,877,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,410,358,000 after buying an additional 1,250,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,407,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $361,782,000 after buying an additional 104,624 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 7.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,686,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,143,000 after buying an additional 477,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,020,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,637,000 after buying an additional 86,446 shares during the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

FNF stock opened at $48.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.49. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.02 and a twelve month high of $53.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.27). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.40%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.52%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Cary H. Thompson sold 23,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $1,196,485.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,601.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

