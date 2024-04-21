Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 87,068 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,000. Fiserv accounts for about 2.1% of Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,506,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,241,000 after buying an additional 789,232 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,700,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,904,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,653 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,421,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,400,906,000 after purchasing an additional 149,811 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 131.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,980,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,008,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,666,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,606,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $833,435,000 after purchasing an additional 817,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387 in the last ninety days. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv stock opened at $148.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $87.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.53. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.11 and a 1 year high of $159.99.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.21.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

