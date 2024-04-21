Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 686 Shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Matthews International Co. (NASDAQ:MATW – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 686 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Matthews International were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,406,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,948,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Matthews International by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,491,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,981,000 after acquiring an additional 74,954 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Matthews International by 198.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,638,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299,949 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Matthews International by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,153,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,151,000 after acquiring an additional 11,298 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Matthews International by 5.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,152,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,284,000 after acquiring an additional 60,100 shares during the period. 83.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MATW shares. StockNews.com downgraded Matthews International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Matthews International from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th.

NASDAQ MATW opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $810.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93 and a beta of 1.12. Matthews International Co. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $48.86.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $449.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.77 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 1.77%. Equities analysts forecast that Matthews International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Matthews International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Matthews International’s payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Memorialization, Industrial Technologies, and SGK Brand Solutions. The Memorialization segment provides bronze and granite memorials, upright granite memorials and monuments, concrete burial vaults, cremation memorialization products, granite benches, flower vases, crypt plates and letters, cremation urns, niche units, cemetery features, and statues, as well as bronze plaques, letters, emblems, vases, lights and photo ceramics, granite monuments, mausoleums, crypts, and flush memorials.

