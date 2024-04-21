Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 33.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Lamb Weston accounts for 1.0% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $4,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,085,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $963,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 3.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,224,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $312,971,000 after buying an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,417,548 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,986,000 after buying an additional 77,937 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 2.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $317,658,000 after buying an additional 69,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 7.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,022,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,957,000 after buying an additional 138,595 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Trading Up 0.9 %

LW stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $81.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,441,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,330,517. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.41 and a 12 month high of $117.38.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is 19.23%.

About Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

