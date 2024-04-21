Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Buys 63,000 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 300.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the quarter. Comcast comprises about 0.8% of Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $1,798,173,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 121,265.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,530,426 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $892,799,000 after purchasing an additional 25,509,390 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Comcast by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,653,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,876,273,000 after purchasing an additional 7,084,451 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Comcast by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,271,853 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $715,028,000 after purchasing an additional 5,880,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 535.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,754,976 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $222,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,007,100 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $40.24. The company had a trading volume of 24,227,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,806,908. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.38 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.71. The company has a market cap of $159.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.41 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

