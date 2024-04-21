Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Symbotic were worth $3,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Symbotic by 1,412.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Symbotic alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Symbotic news, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of Symbotic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $191,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 74,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $3,390,106.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,861,290.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Richard B. Cohen sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total value of $191,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,188,628 shares of company stock worth $279,026,777. Company insiders own 38.30% of the company’s stock.

Symbotic Stock Performance

Shares of SYM stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.73. 1,168,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 872,738. Symbotic Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $64.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.15 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.09.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $368.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.28 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 35.06%. On average, analysts forecast that Symbotic Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SYM. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Symbotic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYM

Symbotic Profile

(Free Report)

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Symbotic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symbotic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.