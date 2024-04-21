Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Free Report) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Sweetgreen worth $2,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 394.8% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,586 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Sweetgreen by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,288 shares of Sweetgreen stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $123,456.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 432,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,716. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,987,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,555 shares of company stock valued at $2,266,739. 22.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,733. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.67. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $26.45.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.04 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 21.58% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sweetgreen from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sweetgreen from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

