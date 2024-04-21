Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,527,706 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,923,428,000 after purchasing an additional 702,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,570,634 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,725,904,000 after buying an additional 1,529,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Target by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,300,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,371,516,000 after buying an additional 80,027 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Target by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,762,227 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,699,000 after buying an additional 1,415,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Target from $183.00 to $180.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Target from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.85.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $168.30. The company had a trading volume of 3,377,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,095,964. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $163.68 and a 200-day moving average of $141.18.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.27%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

