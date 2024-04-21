Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.13 Million Position in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Free Report) by 366.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,500 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.57% of Bandwidth worth $2,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Quarry LP grew its stake in Bandwidth by 310.6% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Bandwidth by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. 68.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Anthony Bartolo sold 7,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $146,212.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,469 shares in the company, valued at $1,433,793.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 12,556 shares of company stock worth $239,567 over the last three months. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BAND traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.34. 254,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,940. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.34 and a fifty-two week high of $21.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.52 million, a P/E ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.17 million. Bandwidth had a negative return on equity of 3.10% and a negative net margin of 2.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on BAND shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Bandwidth from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bandwidth from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.71.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

