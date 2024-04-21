Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $2.72 Million Stock Holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Brinker International worth $2,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the third quarter valued at $57,246,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 2,694.9% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 761,011 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,040,000 after purchasing an additional 733,782 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Brinker International by 86.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,389,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,817,000 after purchasing an additional 642,666 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in Brinker International by 32.1% in the second quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,451,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $89,729,000 after purchasing an additional 595,818 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brinker International in the second quarter worth about $16,203,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Brinker International from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com lowered Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brinker International from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brinker International from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.80.

Brinker International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.23. 1,329,488 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,509. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.00.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 113.41% and a net margin of 3.63%. On average, analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brinker International

In other Brinker International news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 24,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.97, for a total value of $1,086,610.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,045.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International Profile

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

