Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 147,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 7,995.2% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 245.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,676 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 87.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In other Exelixis news, Director David Edward Johnson acquired 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.70 per share, for a total transaction of $3,933,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,785,111. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David Edward Johnson bought 190,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.70 per share, with a total value of $3,933,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,100,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,785,111. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 47,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.45, for a total value of $1,008,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 384,866 shares in the company, valued at $8,255,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on EXEL shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays downgraded Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.29.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 2,329,664 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,881. The stock has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.08 and a 1 year high of $24.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $479.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.23 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.35%. Research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

