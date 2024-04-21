Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 10,500 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 98.0% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 19,400 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 638 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 4,358 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $201.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares in the company, valued at $62,736,457.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 40,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.95, for a total transaction of $8,995,399.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,736,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 16,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.00, for a total transaction of $3,598,842.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,453,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

NYSE:DKS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.08. 716,396 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,470. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.12. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.98 and a 1 year high of $225.79. The company has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.58.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.26 EPS for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

