Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $2,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 4.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,593,000 after purchasing an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after acquiring an additional 105,577 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,357,000 after acquiring an additional 160,832 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 7.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,103,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,441,000 after acquiring an additional 137,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRUS traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.02. The company had a trading volume of 269,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,814. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.69. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.02 and a 12 month high of $95.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Cirrus Logic ( NASDAQ:CRUS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.83. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm had revenue of $618.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.55 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Venkatesh Nathamuni sold 1,000 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew Brannan sold 3,250 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $569,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,530 shares of company stock valued at $700,292 over the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CRUS. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays increased their price objective on Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet raised Cirrus Logic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cirrus Logic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cirrus Logic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

