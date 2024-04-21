Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 7,500 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Incyte by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Incyte by 157.3% in the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Incyte by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 802 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Incyte Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,181,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,540,801. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.46 and a 200-day moving average of $57.91. Incyte Co. has a 12 month low of $50.27 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.09). Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Incyte’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Incyte Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Incyte Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

