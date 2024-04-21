Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays increased their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

H opened at $146.37 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $130.33. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $96.77 and a 52-week high of $161.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.75, a PEG ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 1.49.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.26. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Hyatt Hotels Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Hyatt Hotels’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Transactions at Hyatt Hotels

In other news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Hyatt Hotels news, insider Joan Bottarini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.72, for a total transaction of $547,060.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,454,664.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Traubert Foundation Pritzker sold 704,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total value of $111,247,055.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,077,803 shares of company stock valued at $325,526,849. Corporate insiders own 23.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyatt Hotels

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

