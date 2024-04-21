Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Stock Position Raised by PSI Advisors LLC

PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,940 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icahn Enterprises were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 41.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,419 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,146 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 35.6% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the first quarter worth $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Performance

Icahn Enterprises stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 658,518 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,155. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.82. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $52.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The conglomerate reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative net margin of 6.21% and a negative return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -220.99%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. The Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. This segment provides investment advisory and other related services.

