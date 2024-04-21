ICON Price Tops $0.24 on Major Exchanges (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 21st. ICON has a market capitalization of $238.89 million and $6.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ICON has traded up 3.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000372 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About ICON

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 990,483,104 coins and its circulating supply is 990,483,097 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 990,451,112.0424372 with 990,454,864.3542818 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.24811679 USD and is up 6.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 128 active market(s) with $7,366,010.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.