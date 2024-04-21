IMImobile (LON:IMO) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $594.00

IMImobile PLC (LON:IMO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 594 ($7.39) and traded as high as GBX 594 ($7.39). IMImobile shares last traded at GBX 594 ($7.39), with a volume of 435,007 shares trading hands.

IMImobile Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 594 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 594. The firm has a market capitalization of £490.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.75.

About IMImobile

IMImobile PLC provides cloud communications software and solutions in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. Its solutions enable enterprises to automate digital customer communications and interactions to enhance customer experience and reduce operating costs. The company's cloud communication products include IMIconnect, an enterprise communications platform as a service offering that helps businesses to create and launch omnichannel customer journeys using a visual flowchart builder and pre-configured integrations; IMIchat, a cloud contact centre application, which allows contact centre agents to interact with customers across all digital and mobile messaging channels; and IMIcampaign, a multichannel marketing automation product that allows businesses to automate, personalize, and contextualize their customer communications at scale using a mobile first approach.

